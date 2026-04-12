MI vs RCB: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 20

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on each other in game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed some good form in the tournament, Mumbai Indians have found themselves lacking.

It is worth noting that with two wins and one loss in three matches, RCB sits in third place in the standings with four points to their name and a net run rate of 1.231. They were unbeaten after the first two but recently faced a loss against Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start to the season, winning their first game. However, they faced back-to-back losses and now sit in eighth place with two points to their name. Ahead of the game, there will be many battles between players, which could stand out for the fans. On the same note, let us have a look at three player battles to watch out for from the upcoming MI-RCB clash.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah

One of the most anticipated battles from the upcoming clash could be between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that Kohli has faced Bumrah across 17 innings, and he has scored 150 runs, maintaining an average of 30 runs. Bumrah, on the other hand, has dismissed Kohli five times.

Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rohit Sharma will be facing off against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the clash. It is worth noting that Rohit has played against Bhuvneshwar Kumar across 16 innings, where he has only been dismissed once and has scored 94 runs against the veteran India pacer.

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya

The battle of the brothers, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, could come face-to-face as RCB and MI lock horns as well. Over the years, Hardik has faced Krunal across five innings and has scored 29 runs and has been dismissed just once.

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