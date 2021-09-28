MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Rohit or Rahul?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to keep playoffs hope alive against inconsistent Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Mumbai presently stand seventh in the points table with four wins in 10 games while Punjab stand fifth in the table with as many points in 10 games, only separated by NRR.

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/5 wins

MI vs RCB - RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS - PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI - MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 3

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs RR - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs