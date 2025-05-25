MI vs PBKS head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 69 With Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are all set to lock horns in game 69 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, ahead of the upcoming clash between the two teams, let us have a look at the head-to-head between them both.

Jaipur:

Game 69 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Mumbai Indians taking on Punjab Kings. Both sides will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26. It is worth noting that both Mumbai and Punjab have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The race for the top two spots in the standings has started to intensify. Both sides will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming game. It is worth noting that the team to finish in the top two will get two opportunities to qualify for the IPL 2025 final.

Notably, Punjab Kings currently occupy second place in the standings. With 13 matches played, Punjab have won eight matches and have lost four, with one game producing no result. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians sit in fourth place in the table. With 13 matches played, the side has won eight matches and have lost the five remaining games. They will be hoping for a good performance against the in-form Punjab.

MI vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 32 times. Mumbai Indians have won the tie 17 times, whereas Punjab Kings have won the clash 15 times.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.