MI vs LSG Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play? Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Check out the preview and pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led side had a tough start to the campaign but they changed fortune with four wins on the trot. Former captain Rohit Sharma’s return to form was a massive positive, as the 37-year-old scored back-to-back half-centuries for the first time since 2016.

Mumbai’s bowling has also lived up to the expectations. The trio of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar have done a commendable job, and Hardik too has chipped in from time to time. A little more contribution from Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton will make them a title contender. Among Indian batters, Suryakumar Yadav has regained lost momentum, while Tilak Varma has shown glimpses of his class.

When it comes to Lucknow, their top three have been their biggest match-winners. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have been incredible and Nicholas Pooran did well in the start and lost a bit of form at the moment but on his day, the West Indies international can change the complexion of the game at any point.

Captain Rishabh Pant’s form is a matter of huge concern. He walked out to bat at number seven in the last match and that shows that the cricketer might be underconfident. Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav is very likely to make his return in the match against Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai usually favours the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue but it won’t be a 220+ match. Somewhere between 190-210 is a good total on the surface. Bowling first will be ideal as dew can play a big part in the second innings of the match. The pacers can also get some advantage while bowling first.