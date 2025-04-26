MI vs LSG, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match Mumbai Indians have been on a remarkable run in the ongoing IPL season, having won four in a row after losing four matches out of the first five they played and will be keen to continue the same as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their first day home game.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians will be keen to avenge that 12-run loss at the Ekana Stadium a few weeks ago as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ESA (Education and Sports for All) game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. That game seems like a long time away, as the five-time champions have turned their campaign around and how and even though both teams find themselves on the same number of points after playing nine matches, the Super Giants have lost their form a bit having lost won two and lost as many in the last four matches.

The Super Giants' dependency on runs from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran got exposed in the last couple of games, as when they haven't gotten those big and quick runs from the duo, they struggled and probably are missing those big contributions from the likes of Rishabh Pant and David Miller, their key middle-order batters. In the last game too, against the Delhi Capitals, LSG pushed skipper Pant down but losing wickets in quick succession didn't help their cause.

Against Jasprit Bumrah and Co, the Super Giants would want to avoid that and hope that a small ground like the Wankhede works in their favour. For the Mumbai Indians, they need to figure out their third Indian bowling option, with none of Ashwani Kumar or Vignesh Puthur really solidifying their position. Karn Sharma, with a performance against the Delhi Capitals, indicated that he could do that role but the injury in the first SRH game didn't help and the Men in Blue are left stranded with still figuring out how to get the order right.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 45, MI vs LSG

Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya (vc), David Miller, Digvesh Rathi, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians​: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur/Ashwani Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur/Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav