MI vs LSG IPL 2022: Records tumble as KL Rahul hits second century on IPL 15

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul announced his comeback in form in grand fashion as he hit a century in the 26th match of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. The talisman smashed 103 runs in just 60 balls with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes. LSG played with a strike rate of 171. With his century Lucknow manged to post a mamoth total of 199/4 in 20 overs.

Here are few records that KL Rahul broke with his century against Mumbai Indians.

KL Rahul becomes the first player to score a century the 100th IPL match.

KL Rahul is the fourth player to score two centuries against the same oppenet - Chris Gayle vs Punjab, Virat Kohli vs Gujarat, David Warner vs KKR.

KL Rahul is now the second captain to score more than one hundred in the history of IPL. First is Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul is the first batsman to score hundred for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

KL Rahul is now second on the list of most centuries in the history of IPL. He and Sanju Samson both have three centuries to their name.

KL Rahul is now second-fastest player to reach 3500 runs in IPL history after Chris Gayle.

