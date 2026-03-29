MI vs KKR weather report: How will weather in Mumbai fare for IPL 2026 game 2?

Mumbai:

Game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. It is worth noting that both sides will hope to put in a good showing in hopes of getting off to a positive start.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians, last won the IPL back in 2020. With several years having passed since the side’s last title, the team will be looking to get its hands on the title. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, it could be interesting to see how MI fares in the upcoming season.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time champions will be under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and will hope for a good showing in the clash against MI.

Mumbai weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Mumbai for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in the city, but it is expected to be humid, being around 68 percent. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 20°C.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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