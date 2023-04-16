MI vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders, their favourite opponents, in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL). MI have had a wood over the two-time champions in the history of the tournament. Moreover, at the Wankhede Stadium, MI have won eight out of nine matches against KKR. However, the ongoing season hasn't gone to the plan for them so far. While MI have won only one out of three matches, their immediate opponents have won and lost two matches each so far. Here's everything you need to know about Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs KKR

The average first innings total in a T20 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in 185. Historically, the venue is known for high-scoring matches and the trend is also likely to continue. The batters are expected to enjoy their stay in the middle.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. With dew expected to come into play later in the evening, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. Wankhede Stadium is generally a very tough venue to defend a total.

The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 185

Average 2nd Innings scores: 174

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders squad:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

