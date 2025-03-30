MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match Mumbai Indians have lost both matches so far in IPL 2025 and Kolkata Knight Riders opened their account in the last game. The batting and bowling haven't clicked together for the five-time champions and in the first home game of the season, MI would be keen to turn up against the reigning champs.

Mumbai Indians haven't had the start they wanted in the 2025 edition of the IPL, losing both the matches thus far. The five-time champions return to Mumbai after the pre-season camp for the first home game of the season and will hope that the homecoming results in a positive start. Mumbai Indians' batting resources were found out on a two-paced wicket in Ahmedabad, however, the powerhouse line-up will enjoy the Wankhede flatty as they take on the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI made a couple of puzzling changes to their line-up for the Ahmedabad clash against the Gujarat Titans with both Will Jacks and Vignesh Puthur being benched. With the Robin Minz experiment not working, the hosts are expected to bring both of them back. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, had an almost perfect day on a surface which they would have liked to have at their home venue, it turned, it gripped but had enough pace on the wickets for the batters to settle down and score runs.

However, on a flat wicket like the Wankhede Stadium, it might not be as hunkydory as it seemed for the Knight Riders, and their bowlers especially. Sunil Narine is expected to return for the visitors after missing the Guwahati clash due to illness. The way Quinton de Kock played in the last game, it will give confidence to the likes of Narine, Angkrish Raghuwanshi and Venkatesh Iyer to come and hit from the first ball with the deep batting line-up they have.

The Knight Riders will start as favourites but first home game at the Wankhede Stadium might just motivate the players a bit more to go out there and perform.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 12, MI vs KKR

Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks (c), Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Sunil Narine (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora