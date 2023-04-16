MI vs KKR: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing for Mumbai in game against Kolkata?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians' regular captain Rohit Sharma is not in the Playing XI of his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai face Kolkata in the 22nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium and look for their second consecutive win. MI have won 1 game in 3 matches so far, while KKR have 2 wins in 4 games. Meanwhile, Sharma, who has led MI in all the games so far in the season is not in the team for their fourth match.

Why Rohit Sharma is missing the game?

Rohit Sharma is not in the playing XI for the game and Suryakumar Yadav is captaining the side in his absence. Notably, the stand-in captain informed about Rohit's unavailability. "Will be bowling first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in the later part. Rohit is missing, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Notably, MI have named Rohit Sharma in the impact player list. Rohit Sharma is in the impact list alongside Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya and Arshad Khan. MI made three changes to their Playing XI. Sharma, Arshad Khan and Jason Behrendorff are out while Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen come in. This is the debut IPL game for Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar has made it to the Playing XI of Mumbai Indians in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Arjun Tendulkar has played 7 List A matches and 9 T20 matches so far. He has taken 8 wickets in List A at an economy of 4.98. On the other hand, Arjun has taken 12 wickets in T20 and his economy is 6.60. The special thing about his performance is that his economy so far has been impressive in every match. He has proved economical in both ODIs and T20s so far. In the first class format, he has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 3.42 and scored 223 runs including a century and 120 is his highest score.

MI's Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

KKR's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

