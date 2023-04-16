MI vs KKR: Suryakumar, Kishan lead Mumbai Indians home as Knight Riders falter at Wankhede

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai beat Kolkata

MI vs KKR: Riding on a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan and a brisk knock from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight in the 22nd match of IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai continued their fantastic head-to-head record against Kolkata and denied them a win at their fortress in front of specially invited 19000 young girls. The chase was set by Kishan and Suryakumar.

Kishan, and Suryakumar set MI's win

After not scoring much in the first three games, both Suryakumar and Kishan rose to the occasion. While Kishan provided a fiery start, Suryakumar took the baton in the middle overs. Due to Kishan's firepower, MI raced to 72/1 in the first 6 overs. This was their 5th highest total ever in the powerplay. Even thoug, Chakaravarthy got the wicket of Kishan, Suryakumar and Tim David kept Mumbai ahead. Suryakumar was set for a fifty but fell to Shardul cheaply as he was caught behind. David then took the team over the line along with Cameron Green.

Venkatesh's 100 goes in vain

Powered by Venkatesh Iyer, KKR finished the first innings at 185/6. While the other batters found it difficult to go, Venkatesh batted on a different level. He smashed a 23-ball fifty as KKR were at 90/3 at the halfway stage. He carried his form in the next half and helped set a brilliant platform. Iyer smashed a 49-ball hundred as the other batters struggled for runs. Meanwhile, he fell Meredith in the 18th over and KKR got 185. His 100 has now gone in vain.

