MI vs KKR Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (right) and wicket-keeper Dinesk Karthik.

When the Mumbai Indians face a revitalised Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter on Thursday, they will look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who is expected to return to action after missing the first match against Chennai Super Kings.

In their 20-run loss to CSK on Sunday, Mumbai were without Rohit and ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who were both rested as precautionary measures due to niggles.

KKR, on the other hand, won by nine wickets over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the second leg of the league.

New signings

The defending champions, who had a shaky start in the 2021 season, have to make no changes to the team with the entire squad available that played the first phase.

Their Wednesday's rival KKR lost the services of Australia’s Pat Cummins but found a replacement in Tim Southee, which remains their only change in the squad.

IN: Pat Cummins

OUT: Tim Southee

Full squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.

Head-to-head and other stats

MI vs KKR Head to Head

Matches: 27

MI Won: 21

KKR Won: 6