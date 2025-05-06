MI vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium be in Mumbai in match 56? Mumbai Indians will host Gujarat Titans in match 56 of the ongoing IPL 2025 on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have accumulated 14 points so far in the league, but Gujarat have one more match in hand.

Mumbai Indians will host Gujarat Titans in match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. After a dismal season in 2024, the Hardik Pandya-led side has turned its fortune, winning six matches on the trot and is currently third on the points table at the moment. A win over Gujarat will take them to the top of the points table.

Notably, all the players of Mumbai are in excellent form. Rohit Sharma was under the scanner for a while, but the India captain turned the tide with three half-centuries in the last four matches. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik have done a commendable job as well. When it comes to the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma have supported him from time to time as MI now look like a well-oiled machine.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are fourth on the points table with the same number of points as Mumbai. They have been extraordinary this season, but the team has heavily relied on the top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler this season. The middle order hasn’t been exposed and if they do, Gujarat can be put under immense pressure. The good news for them is that Kagiso Rabada is back in action after being suspended for a month. He is expected to replace Gerald Coetzee in the playing XI.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai heavily favours the batters. It's paradise for them as a high-scoring encounter is expected when Mumbai hosts Gujarat. Spinners can be effective in the middle overs. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal as the dew can play a part in the second innings of the match. Anything above 210 runs can be considered a good total.