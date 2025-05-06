MI vs GT, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match Mumbai Indians take on the Gujarat Titans in a crunch clash with a top-two spot on the line. With RCB and PBKS winning their respective games and Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders hanging around like a bad smell, the race to the finish for the playoffs promises to be thrilling.

Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans in what could be a decisive clash in the race for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are on a six-match winning run while the Titans came back to winning ways with, as Jos Buttler described, 'a near perfect' game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, following a blip in Jaipur last week. The Titans will have their spearhead Kagiso Rabada returning after a month-long suspension and will be fresh and raring to go and could have both the Proteas pacers playing together at the Wankhede Stadium.

Since Rohit Sharma returned to form following an iffy start to the IPL season, the Mumbai Indians have looked invincible. Mitchell Santner is fit and MI might mull his return but Corbin Bosch has done well in a couple of games he has played and with Karn Sharma also in the side, the five-champions may refrain from changing the line-up. Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hold the key, but it's the supporting acts that have led this comeback for the Mumbai Indians after a poor start.

The Titans' top three has been exceptional in the ongoing season with at least one of them scoring a fifty in 11 games so far but before the playoffs, the 2022 champions would want their middle-order to get some game time in the middle and be ready, in case they lose a couple of wickets early.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 56, MI vs GT

Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shahrukh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar/Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna