MI vs GG, WPL 2025 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians would fancy their chances of making it to yet another final in the WPL as they take on the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator. Mumbai Indians have a 6-0 lead over the Giants in head-to-head and would want to continue the streak in the knockout game.

Mumbai Indians will aim to extend their unbeaten run against the Gujarat Giants as the two teams lock horns for the second time in the week but this time, it's the knockout, the eliminator of the ongoing WPL. Mumbai Indians are whoppingly 6-0 ahead of the Giants as the inaugural champions have been a bugbear for Ash Gardner and Co across three editions. Yes, the Giants have made major improvements this season in terms of their performance and results but they need to get past the psychological barrier.

The Giants have found match-winners at different stages of the tournament even though the foreigners have done the heavy lifting. However, the likes of Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam and Bharti Fulmali in the last game have shown glimpses of what this team can do when firing collectively and on all cylinders. However, the Giants need to zero in on an opening combination, which looks far from settled after they finally pulled the plug on Dayalan Hemalatha in the last game.

Mumbai Indians are coming off from a loss against the RCB and on a good wicket at the CCI, their bowling seemed to be struggling. Mumbai Indians have four of the best players in the world on their roster but need others to chip in to be able to make a match-winning difference because knockouts are seldom about the quality of the teams and more about who can keep their calm in crunch moments. It should be a fascinating encounter and expect the Giants to be in on it fully given they have a chance to make it to the final for the first time in the tournament.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Eliminator, MI vs GG

Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Beth Mooney, Hayley Matthews (c), Kashvee Gautam, Amelia Kerr, Harleen Deol, Bharti Fulmali, Shabnim Ismail, Meghna Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra