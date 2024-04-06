MI vs DC pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
MI vs DC IPL 2024 pitch report: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals recorded two brilliant wins in their opening two games this season while Hardi Pandya's Mumbai Indians look at the home advantage at Wankhede Stadium for the first win in 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 16:58 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma against GT in the IPL game on March 24, 2024

MI vs DC pitch report: Mumbai Indians are set to host Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both MI and DC are struggling for positive results in the IPL 2024 and occupy the bottom two places in the points table.

After two away defeats, Mumbai hosted Rajasthan Royals in their first home game but suffered another heavy loss. They were bowled out on just 125 while batting first and then struggled to defend the total with another poor blowing performance. The world no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to play his first game of the 2024 season in a major boost to Mumbai's morale on Sunday.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered a 106-run defeat while chasing a 273-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Delhi have registered just one win in their opening four games this edition and are placed in the ninth position in the points table.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. But Mumbai Indians were restricted to just 125 while batting first in the last IPL 2024 game here. However, fans can expect a high-scoring clash in the afternoon fixture on Sunday. Teams batting first have won just five of 12 T20I games here so captains are likely to prefer to bowl first on Sunday. 

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 172

Average second innings score: 161

Highest total scored: 240/3 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 230/8 by England vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 by India women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 143/6 by West Indies women vs New Zealand women

MI vs DC probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

