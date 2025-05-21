MI vs DC pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in IPL 2025 match 63? Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Capitals on May 21 in the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. The rain is expected to play a spoilsport in Mumbai. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Capitals in match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match holds extreme importance as a win will help Mumbai qualify for the playoffs, while Delhi will be eliminated from the race. On the contrary, if Delhi win, they will be above Mumbai on the points table, but will also have to seal their final league game against Punjab Kings to make it to the playoffs.

In short, the Axar Patel-led side will have to win both of their remaining matches to progress. However, their match against Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21, may get spoiled due to rain. BCCI officials have tweaked the playing conditions as an extra hour has been added for the contest to finish. That means, the officials will wait till 9:30 PM IST before the overs start to decrease. On top of that, the cut-off time for a five-over game has been extended till 12:56 AM IST.

If the match is called off, Mumbai will be in a much better position to qualify as they have a much better NRR and are also ahead of Delhi by a point. Meanwhile, when it comes to team composition, the likes of Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will be available to Mumbai. Delhi, on the other hand, will have the services of Tristan Stubbs and Mustafizur Rahman.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai usually supports the batters. However, since it has been under the covers for some time, it might assist the spinners in the middle. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal, given the uncertainty. Anything over 180 runs can be considered a good total. However, if the pitch is damped, 170 can be good