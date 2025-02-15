MI vs DC Live: When and where to watch WPL live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Meg Lanning (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right)

Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Capitals in the second match of WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Meg Lanning-led side finished as runners-up in both 2023 and 2024 and will be hoping to get over the line this time around. They also finished as the league leaders in the last edition and if they manage to repeat the same, Delhi will eventually qualify for their third final in history.

Mumbai, on the other hand, defeated Delhi to win the inaugural edition of the WPL. In 2024, they qualified for the Eliminator but suffered a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who went on to win the trophy. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping to once again do well in the league stage and challenge for the top spot this time to earn direct qualification for the final.

Apart from captain Harmanpreet, Mumbai will bank heavily on Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. For Delhi, Shafali, Lanning, Jemimah and Capsey will be vital. A high-scoring encounter is expected like it happened in the opening game of WPL 2025.

Broadcast details:

When will MI vs DC take place?

The match between Mumbai vs Delhi in WPL 2025 will be played on Saturday, February 15.

Where will MI vs DC take place?

The match between Mumbai vs Delhi will place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will MI vs DC start?

The match between Mumbai vs Delhi will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of MI vs DC on TV?

The live telecast of the match between Mumbai vs Delhi will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 online?

Live streaming of the match between Mumbai and Delhi will be available on the JioHotstar.

Full squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani