MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2021 Match 46: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai face tough test against Rishabh Pant's Delhi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2021 Match 46, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

The Mumbai Indians are reeling at sixth position in the IPL 2021 table and are in desperate need for a victory to put them ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in contention for a playoff spot. The side has 10 points from 11 games, while both KKR and PBKS have the same number of points with an extra game played. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have already qualified for the playoffs but will be aiming to secure a top-2 spot in the IPL 2021 standings. The last time both sides met in the first leg, Delhi Capitals overpowered Rohit Sharma's side by six wickets. However, their last game in UAE was the final of the previous edition (IPL 2020), where MI cruised to a 5-wicket win.

MI vs DC Preview: Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit will hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in the first of Saturday's IPL double headers here. Having virtually sealed their playoff berth with eight wins, Delhi were done in by the sluggish conditions of Sharjah, as an all-round Kolkata Knight Riders trumped them by three wickets in a low-scoring affair. FULL PREVIEW