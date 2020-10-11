Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: DC win toss, opt to bat in Abu Dhabi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020

: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. Statistically, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are inseparable on heir head-to-head tie with 12 wins each in 24 meetings, making Shreyas Iyer's side to be the only team without a negative win-loss record against the three-time winners. And adding to Mumbai's concern, this Delhi team is far better than they have faced before owing to the consistency they have shown. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com.

Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat

19:19 IST: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer: We are looking to bat first. I think we are doing pretty well while defending. The ground factor also plays an important role. Two changes - Alex Carey comes in for Hetmyer. Rahane comes in for Pant who got injured in the last game. The wicket looks amazing, we hope it gets slower in the second innings.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

19:02 IST: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

19:43 IST: Pitch report by JP Duminy and Daren Ganga: It's the same pitch that was used for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab yesterday. The bowlers need to target the wider areas outside off against Pandya and Pollard - similar lines that were used against Russell by Arshdeep. It's a good wicket to bat on with an even grass covering. Team batting first should be able to post a good score looking at the pitch

Brief Preview: Both sides have been equally dominant with the bat and with the ball so far in the contest, with the two teams separated only by two points. While Delhi have already accumulated 10 points in six matches with five wins, Mumbai stand second in the points table with four wins from six matches. (FULL PREVIEW)

