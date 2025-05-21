MI vs DC, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in Mumbai The rain looms large on potentially the most important clash of the ongoing IPL season with Mumbai Indians taking on the Delhi Capitals in their final home game. If the Capitals lose, they will be knocked out of the tournament, while the Mumbai Indians will stay alive even after a loss.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in what is potentially a virtual quarter-final in the ongoing IPL season, at least for the visitors. The Delhi Capitals have been all over the place in their last six games, winning just one while another one was washed out in Hyderabad. Mitchell Starc's absence will be huge for the Delhi Capitals at the end stages, especially with the impact he has had for the Capitals in the first 11 matches as the rest of the pace attack hasn't been up to pace, including T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera and now Mustafizur Rahman.

The rain looms large and even though there are an extra 120 minutes added to the contest to cover for the weather playing a part, the forecast doesn't look positive for Wednesday. With the game being so viral from the playoffs race perspective, all the stakeholders involved would want an uninterrupted match.

Mumbai Indians will be in action for the first time in 15 days and wouldn't be happy with their batting effort and the bowling plans in their previous game prior to the suspension against the Gujarat Titans, despite being the first team not to allow any of their top 3 to get to a fifty. It wasn't a usual Wankhede wicket, but 155 was never going to be a safe score. With the Capitals' squad lacking confidence and winning form, Mumbai Indians will fancy their chances on Wednesday.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 63, MI vs DC

Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera