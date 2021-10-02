MI vs DC IPL 2021 Toss Today: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals

Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) are feeling the positive vibes again as the team defeated Punjab Kings in their hunt to book a play-off spot. However, the real test will be to deal with Delhi Capitals, who have been consistent throughout the tournament, in match 46 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Pitch Report The ground at Sharjah has been neutral to both bowlers and batters with something on the offer for both. However, with every match, the pitches are getting slower, allowing spinners to contain runs in the middle overs.
Mumbai Indians toss and match results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 11
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets
MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs
MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs
MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets
MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets
RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets
RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs
MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl -
Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 11
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins
CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets
DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.
DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets