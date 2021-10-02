MI vs DC IPL 2021 Toss Today: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 MI vs DC Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 so far.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) are feeling the positive vibes again as the team defeated Punjab Kings in their hunt to book a play-off spot. However, the real test will be to deal with Delhi Capitals, who have been consistent throughout the tournament, in match 46 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pitch Report The ground at Sharjah has been neutral to both bowlers and batters with something on the offer for both. However, with every match, the pitches are getting slower, allowing spinners to contain runs in the middle overs.

Mumbai Indians toss and match results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl -

Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins

CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.

DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets