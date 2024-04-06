MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 20 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant at the IPL 2024

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be looking for their maiden win of the IPL 2024 season when they host another struggling side Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon clash on Sunday. Both Mumbai and Delhi are struggling to find momentum under new leadership this season ahead of a crucial game.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians suffered a huge defeat while defending 125 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their last game and are the only team to register a win this season. Mumbai are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with three defeats. Mumbai camp received a big boost on Friday with the star batter Suryakumar Yadav joining the camp.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also suffered a big 106-run defeat while chasing a 273-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Captain Rishabh Pant has registered two fifties in the last two innings but the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh continue to struggle this season.

Delhi are currently placed in the ninth position in the points table with two points in four games and have also lost both of their last two meeting against Mumbai Indians.

MI vs DC Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 20th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 7 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (VC)

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma: The former Mumbai Indians skipper is yet to impress with a bat in the IPL 2024 and was dismissed on a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. But Rohit remains the best batter for his team having an impressive record against Delhi Capitals. He scored a match-winning fifty when both teams last played against each other in 2023.

David Warner: The veteran Australian opener scored 49 against Rajasthan Royals and a fifty against Chennai Super Kings this season. Warner also recorded a fifty when Delhi last played against Mumbai in the IPL 2023. He boosts an impressive batting record against Mumbai with over 700 runs with the help of seven fifties in just 21 innings.

IPL 2024 MI vs DC Match 20 probable predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.