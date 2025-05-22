MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct It was a disappointing outing for Mukesh Kumar in Mumbai, who returned to the Delhi Capitals' line-up for the do-or-die clash. The first three overs went well for Mukesh before all the advantage was lost by conceding 27 runs in his final over as MI hammered 48 off the last 12 deliveries.

Mumbai:

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar was fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and also accumulated a demerit point in the Wednesday game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Mukesh, who returned to the Capitals' line-up for the crucial clash, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

"Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday," the IPL statement read. "Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction."

It was a disappointing outing for Kumar, who had actually bowled his first three overs quite well, taking key wickets of Will Jacks and Tilak Varma. However, Kumar ended up conceding all the advantage Delhi Capitals had by leaking 27 runs in his final over as Mumbai Indians hammered 48 off the last 12 deliveries, including 21 off the final one bowled by Dushmantha Chameera.

It has been a hot and cold season for Mukesh Kumar, who was bought back by Delhi Capitals through RTM. Apart from a Player of the Match performance against the Lucknow Super Giants, where he picked up four wickets, Kumar has had an overall economy of 10.11 for the season while picking up just seven wickets in the remaining 10 matches.

The Capitals were dismissed for 121 chasing 180 as none of the batters had any clue against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner. The drubbing ended Delhi's challenge for the season as it was a seventh loss for the 2020 finalists in their last nine games and will not advance despite starting the tournament with four consecutive wins. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have confirmed their spots.