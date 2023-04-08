MI vs CSK: Who is Sisanda Magala? Player to make IPL debut for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sisanda Magala makes IPL debut

MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are locking horns against each other in the 12th match of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium as Dhoni's team fielded a debutant Sisanda Magala.

CSK made two changes to the Playing XI as Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were rested due to health issues. Meanwhile, CSK dropped Ambati Rayudu and R Hangargekar from the Playing XI and named him in the impact player list. Dwayne Pretorious, Ajinkya Rahane (up from impact player list), Sisanda Magala and Tushar Deshpande (up from impact player list) were named in the team.

Who is Sisanda Magala?

Sisanda Magala is a 32-year-old South African right-arm fast bowler. Magala has a wealth of T20 experience and is a death-over specialist. He has played only 4 T20Is for South Africa but he has 129 T20 games under his belt. In those 129 games, Magala has took 139 wickets at 24.07 average.

Magala was recently part of the SA20 League where he played for the winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Magala was crucial bowler for his side as he finished as the 2nd leading wicket-taker in the tournament for them with 14 wickets in 12 matches. Magala has rich experience in South Africa's domestic cricket as well. He made his List A debut in October 2010 for Boland. He has played 124 List A games till now.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are missing the game for CSK against MI. There were reports that Ben Stokes has suffered a heel injury and he has been advised to rest for 10 days. Meanwhile, Dhoni confirmed that Stokes is injured and Moeen is not well too.

"We will be bowling first. I think this is one of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 win but when also because of the reception we got when we came after we won in 2007 was great. Generally got pace and bounce, and you can play your shots. We have a few injury concerns, Stokes has an injury, and Moeen is not well. Ajinkya and Pretorius are playing in place of them," Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK's Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Latest Cricket News