MI vs CSK Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in IPL 2025 Match 38? The return fixtures have begun in IPL 2025, and all eyes will be on the MI vs CSK fixture today. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai even as both teams are struggling to make to the playoffs this season. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

New Delhi:

The IPL El Clasico 2.0 is here. The first version didn't live up to the billing, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the clash easily to start their campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A total of 34 matches have happened since then and both Mumbai Indians and CSK have struggled to make an impact this season.

CSK have so far won just two out of seven matches and their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. On the other hand, MI, led by Hardik Pandya, have won three in seven outings and their decent run at home has helped them make a comeback after a poor start.

Compared to CSK, MI look a far more settled team this season but MS Dhoni's side's recent addition should give them a lot of hope coming into this match. The five-time champions signed Dewald Brevis as a replacement only a couple of days ago. On the eve of the clash, the South African, also known as Baby AB, joined the squad and it remains to be seen if Brevis will make it to the playing XI straightaway.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium has hosted three matches in IPL 2025 so far and two of them have been won by the team bowling first. Only RCB managed to defend a total of 221 against MI this season while on the other two occasions, the home team chased down targets of 117 and 163 comfortably. Even though the average score this season here is 166, a score around 200 seems to be par.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - IPL Numbers Game

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average 1st inns score - 166

Highest score - 221 by RCB vs MI

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur