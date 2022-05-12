MI vs CSK: MI win by 5 wickets; CSK knocked out of IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Tilak Varma after win vs CSK

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and officialy knocked the Yellow Army out of the 2022 edition of the IPL on Thursday.

Batting first, CSK were reduced to 32/5 after six overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs in what was their second lowest score ever in the history of IPL.

Incidentally, they were bowled out for 79 in 2013 vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Talk about history repeating itself. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the only batsman who showed some resistance and top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya. In reply, MI lost out on Rohit, Ishan, Sams, and debutant Tristan Stubbs pretty early.

Hrithik Shokeen, in partnership with Tilak Varma stablised the ship for MI as the team completed the task with 31 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16).

Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23

(Inputs from PTI)