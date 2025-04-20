The match number 38 in the ongoing Indian Premier League will see arch-rivals Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have had a rough start to the season as they are currently in seventh and tenth place, respectively. Both teams are desperately looking for a win to stay alive in the IPL 2025 race.
Live MI vs CSK Live score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in action in El Classico
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have had a horrifying start to the tournament, being 7th and 10th respectively on the points table.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Live updates :MI vs CSK Live score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in action in El Classico
Auto Refresh
Refresh
-
7:10 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2025
CSK Playing XI:
Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
-
7:09 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2025
MI Playing XI:
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
-
7:01 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2025
Toss update!
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.
-
6:54 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2025
Hello from Mumbai
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are currently training as the toss is only few minutes away.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead at Bengaluru home, suspected to be murdered by wife
-
Kharge terms JDU-BJP alliance 'opportunistic', says Nitish Kumar switches sides for 'kursi'
-
Why did Raj Thackeray leave Shiv Sena? What happened in 2005 | Explained
-
Shaheen Bhatt makes relationship with Ishaan Mehra official, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor react on post
Advertisement
Advertisement