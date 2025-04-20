Live MI vs CSK Live score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in action in El Classico Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have had a horrifying start to the tournament, being 7th and 10th respectively on the points table.

Mumbai: The match number 38 in the ongoing Indian Premier League will see arch-rivals Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have had a rough start to the season as they are currently in seventh and tenth place, respectively. Both teams are desperately looking for a win to stay alive in the IPL 2025 race. Match Scorecard

Live updates :MI vs CSK Live score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in action in El Classico Auto Refresh Refresh CSK Playing XI: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

MI Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Toss update! Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hello from Mumbai Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are currently training as the toss is only few minutes away.