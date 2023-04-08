Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs CSK: Why are Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali not playing for Chennai in clash against Mumbai

MI vs CSK: Why are Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali not playing for Chennai in clash against Mumbai

MI vs CSK: Chennai face Mumbai in the 12th match of IPL 2023. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are missing the game.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: April 08, 2023 19:16 IST
Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes
Image Source : PTI Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes

MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in the 12th match of the IPL 2023. The EL-Classico of IPL, MI vs CSK is happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as both sides are set for a mouthwatering clash. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Meanwhile, they made a couple of changes to their side.

Why Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are out of the team?

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are missing the game for CSK against MI. There were reports that Ben Stokes has suffered a heel injury and he has been advised to rest for 10 days. Meanwhile, Dhoni confirmed that Stokes is injured and Moeen is not well too. 

"Stokes has an injury, Mo is not well. Ajinkya and Pretorius are playing in place of them," Dhoni said at the toss.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News