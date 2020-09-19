IPL 2020 | CSK pick Sam Curran ahead of Dwayne Bravo, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the toss in the IPL 2020 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and captain MS Dhoni opted to bowl first against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"Late evening you get dew. Also to keep wicket in good condition they water it, so it tends to be tacky at the start," Dhoni explained.

Chennai Super Kings picked all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of Dwyane Bravo, who had earlier missed the Caribbean Premier League final owing an issue with his knee.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

.@ChennaiIPL Captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the season opener of #Dream11IPL.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/OAuLkAU7qb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020

Mumbai, on the other hand, picked Saurabh Tiwary in the playing XI for the first time in three years. And picked Australian pacer James Pattinson ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"NCN still not quite match fit with some niggles. Good opportunity for Pattinson who's been bowling well for Australia," Rohit explained.

"Would've bowled first as well, gets better under lights. Have been here few weeks, so understand conditions better. Before coming here, we had a camp in Mumbai. Also had quality practice out here in Abu Dhabi. Key here will be to understand conditions. Pitches for the practice matches will be similar to what we'll get here. Ready to go. Way we've been playing cricket for the last couple of years has been good. All in all we've had good preparation. Now all about execution," he added.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage