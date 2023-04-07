Friday, April 07, 2023
     
MI vs CSK: Head to Head stats of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2023

MI vs CSK is termed as 'El-Classico' of IPL with the two teams being the most successful teams in the history of IPL.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2023 13:16 IST
Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 8). The clash between the two teams is often named as 'El-Classico' of IPL, thanks to some iconic face-off between them. Notably, the two sides share as many as 9 IPL trophies between and have locked horns against each other a massive 36 times including the face-offs in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, the captains of the respective teams, will be keen on leading their team to a win in this crucial encounter.

Interstingly, both MI and CSK struggled in IPL 2022 with their team combinations coming under the scanner. Story is somewhat similar this season so far with their bowling attack not looking up to the mark and lacking experience. CSK have secured a victory already after losing to Gujarat Titans in the season opener while MI have played only one game and lost that to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Let us take a look at MI vs CSK head to head stats in IPL history:

Matches Played - 34

CSK won - 14

MI won - 20

Tied Matches - 0

No Result - 0

CSK's Highest Score - 218

MI's Highest Score - 219

CSK's Lowest Score - 79

MI's Lowest Score - 136

Highest run-scorer - Suresh Raina (710 runs)

Highest Wicket-taker - Dwayne Bravo (35 wickets)

What happened in IPL 2022?

MI and CSK faced each other twice in the previous season and both teams won a game each. They played out a thriller in the first face-off the season with MS Dhoni finishing it off in style in the final over. In the return fixture, Daniel Sams turned out to be the hero for the five-time champions as CSK were skittled for just 97 runs. MI chased it down without much fuss with more than 5 overs to chase.

