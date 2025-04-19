MI vs CSK head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 38 With Mumbai Indians all set to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in game 38 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming clash.

The stage is set for game 38 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings go head-to-head. Both sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. In a much-anticipated encounter, both teams will be hoping to give it their all.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have had a forgettable season in the tournament so far. The side occupies 10th place in the standings currently, having won two matches and lost five matches. The side has four points to their name, and they will hope to move up into the standings with a win against struggling MI.

On the other hand, after a slow start to the season, Mumbai Indians seem to have picked up form. The five-time champions occupy seventh place in the standings with three wins and four losses in seven matches. Taking on their biggest rivals, MI will hope for another good performance.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 39 times. Mumbai Indians have won the tie 21 times, whereas Chennai Super Kings have won the clash 18 times.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M.S. Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.