MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night.

MI, who seem to have rediscovered their mojo on a batting-friendly surface in Delhi after the Chennai leg saw them lose three of their five matches, will be tough competitors for CSK who are on top of the table at the moment.

The Chennai franchise has won five out of its six matches and looks a very strong unit. MI have won three and lost three matches.

As both the sides meet in Delhi, let's take a look at MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Fantasy Tips, MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

The former South African wicketkeeper-batsman finally found foot in IPL 2021 in MI's last match against Rajasthan Royals, where he remained unbeaten on 70 off 50 deliveries to lead the side to victory.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All the four batsmen are the openers for their respective sides, and are arguably the four most consistent performers too. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have been the 'Mr Dependables' for MI this season.

du Plessis and Gaikwad, meanwhile, have been brilliant for CSK in the last couple of games.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

The CSK all-rounder can seemingly put no foot wrong at the moment. Jadeja's performance against the RCB was incredible, and he is an automatic choice in the Dream11 side.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav

While Boult and Bumrah form the frontline pace attack for MI, Rahul Chahar has efficiently led the spin bowling department for the side. Jayant Yadav, meanwhile, has created many a chances for MI with the ball.

From CSK, Deepak Chahar has been lethal up front, and the side will expect from him to deliver against their arch-rivals.