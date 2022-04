MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Mumbai vs Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo CSK

MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match No. 33 of IPL 2022

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Dream 11 for MI vs CSK

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI for MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Weather Report

Temperature 33-35°C

Humidity 57-60%

Wind Speed 21-24 km/hr

Pitch Report

A 160-170 kind of match is likely to be on display today with Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai favouring pacers and spinners throughout the game. Batters can take advantage of the small boundaries.

Average 1st innings score 175

Win the toss and field

Teams chasing have won 60% of the games.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch MI vs CSK, 33rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs CSK, 33rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the MI vs CSK, 33rd Match IPL 2022?

Thursday, 21st April

At what time does MI vs CSK, 33rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs CSK, 33rd Match IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squad

CSK

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

MI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.