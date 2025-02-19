MI's 16-year-old becomes youngest debutant in WPL history, check full list MI's G Kamalini becomes the youngest cricketer to feature in the Women's Premier League. She surpassed Shabnam Shakil, having played her first match at the age of 16 years 213 days. The 2008-born remained four not out in the match.

India’s U19 World Cup winner G Kamalini made her Women’s Premier League debut on Thursday, February 18 against Gujarat Giants. At only 16 years old, she became the youngest cricketer to feature in the cash-rich league, surpassing Shabnam Shakil. Notably, the southpaw received her cap from Kiran More, while the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt among others clapped for her in the team huddle.

Kamilini finished as the third-leading run-scorer in the recently concluded women’s U19 T20 World Cup. She scored 143 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 104.37. She scored a stunning half-century in the semi-final clash against England and made eight in the final against South Africa. Interestingly, her U19 teammate VJ Joshita recently became the youngest cricketer to feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL.

Name Team Age G Kamilini Mumbai Indians 16 years 213 days Shabnam Shakil Gujarat Giants 16 years 263 days Parshavi Chopra Mumbai Indians 16 years 312 days Alice Capsey Delhi Capitals 18 years 205 days Joshita VJ Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18 years 206 days

In her debut game for Mumbai, Kamilini remained not out for four runs. She announced herself well in the tournament as the cricketer smacked a boundary off Priya Mishra in her first delivery. The 2008-born was also electric on the field.

MI defeated GG by five wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by five wickets at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Batting first, the hosts struggled to get going, as openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt scored one and four runs respectively. Batting at number three, Dayalan Hemalatha flopped as well, while captain Ash Gardner, who looked to be in very good form, made only 10 runs. Harleen Deol played an important knock of 32 runs to help Gujarat post 120 runs.

In the second innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt stole the show with her knock of 57 runs off 39 deliveries. Based on her innings, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the match comfortably. However, Hayley Matthews was adjudged Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul and 17 runs with the bat.