MI reacts to losing Kieron Pollard to Joburg Super Kings; Albie Morkel welcomes him, says 'no-brainer' deal

New Delhi:

In a blockbuster move, Joburg Super Kings signed legendary cricketer Kieron Pollard for R1.5 million in the SA20 2027 auction. Joburg were quick to bid for him and the solitary bid was enough for them to secure the services of the former West Indies cricketer. MI Cape Town, on the other hand, didn’t chase Pollard, despite him still being associated with their sister franchise Mumbai Indians. Pollard serves them as the batting coach.

Reflecting upon the decision to sign Pollard, new Joburg Super Kings head coach Albie Morkel noted that it was a no-brainer for the franchise to sign the all-rounder. He highlighted that they were surprised to see Pollard in the auction pool and later spoke to the player, who noted that he is still very keen to participate in the SA20.

“I was really surprised to see him in the auction first up and from the information we gathered, he was still very keen to play. It’s not that we have asked him to come out of retirement. He’s really keen to play in the tournament and what he brings to our team is the leadership, the winning mentality, the hardness on the field and the West Indian flair. I think it’s something we can really use,” Morkel answered India TV’s query in an interaction facilitated by SA20 post-Season 5 Auction.

Morkel further mentioned that Pollard will strengthen their lower middle order batting. The 39-year-old recently featured for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, where he scored 196 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 144.11. He also claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 6.85.

“He looks our middle to lower batting order really strong. He was a no-brainer for us. I do understand the history behind MI and Super Kings franchise very well. I have been a part of that. Of course, there will be disappointed MI fans, but I am sure he will have big support in Johannesburg,” Morkel added.

It’s a massive loss, says MI coach Robin Peterson

MI Cape Town head coach Robin Peterson believes that not having Pollard is a massive loss for the franchise. He reflected on the various roles the cricketer has played for the franchise over the years and added that the MI fans love him.

“He’s a big part of our franchise. He’s an iconic player; he has won so many titles. He has played so many role in players’ careers. Guys like Nicholas Pooran (learned a lot from him). So, it’s a massive loss. Whenever we have always sent an SOS to Polly during difficult times at Cape Town, he always responded and he’s pretty much part of the fabric of cricket, especially in Cape Town. The fans love him,” Peterson answered India TV’s query.

Peterson, in the meantime, believes that Pollard’s presence will definitely boost the popularity of the league and even though MI Cape Town will miss him, he noted that life will eventually go on and the team will evolve.

“It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to get him, but I am sure he will add magnificent value to the league. Whenever Pollard’s name is there in a league, it speaks volumes. He has chosen to play SA20, albeit for a different franchise. Yes, we will miss him, but like everything, life moves on and teams evolve,” Peterson said.

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