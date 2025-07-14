MI New York clinch second MLC title after final over thriller against Washington Freedom After a thrilling clash in the Major League Cricket (MLC) final between MI New York and Washington Freedom, MI New York managed to edge past Freedom and registered a brilliant win, clinching their second MLC title.

Dallas:

MI New York and Washington Freedom locked horns in the final of the MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025. The two sides faced off at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on July 14. The game saw MI New York come in to bat first after losing the toss. After a well-fought encounter, it was MI New York who clinched the title.

The side opened their innings with Monank Patel and Quinton de Kock propelling their side to a good start. While Patel amassed 28 runs in 22 deliveries, De Kock scored 77 runs in 46 deliveries. Furthermore, after Tajinder Singh’s short cameo of 14 runs, skipper Nicholas Pooran added 21 runs to the board as well.

In the first innings of the game, MI New York managed to post a total of 180 runs. As for Washington Freedom, Lockie Ferguson was the star of the show in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Saurabh Netravalkar, Glenn Maxwell, Jack Edwards, and Ian Holland took one wicket each as well.

Rachin Ravindra held down fort for Freedom in run chase

Coming out to chase down the target, Washington Freedom got off to a shaky start to the run chase as opener Mitchell Owen departed on a golden duck. Furthermore, Andries Gous failed to make an impact on the game, as he was sent packing for a duck as well.

Despite the subpar start to the run chase, it was Rachin Ravindra who stayed patient and played an excellent knock. The opener scored 70 runs in 41 deliveries, propelling Freedom into a strong position in the second innings. After Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips put in a good show as well, amassing 48* runs in 34 deliveries.

However, with 12 runs needed in the final over, the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell on 15 runs proved too costly for Freedom to recover from. New York defeated Freedom by five runs, clinching their second Major League Cricket title.

Also Read: