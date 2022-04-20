MI legend Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo of Kieron Pollard

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket though he will continue to freelance in private T20 and T10 leagues across the globe.

The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country which has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

"Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard announced on his official instagram page.

While he is a feared T20 cricketer, one of the finest that the world has seen, his numbers for the West Indies remain underwhelming with only 2706 runs at just above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

While the highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I. He was a part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies squad. He never played Test cricket.