MI IPL 2025 full schedule: Check complete fixtures of Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians for next season

MI IPL 2025 full schedule: Mumbai Indians will be looking to end their IPL title wait as they head into the 18th season of the tournament, set to kick off on March 22 in Kolkata. The BCCI has announced the schedule for IPL 2025 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The tournament will have 74 matches across 65 days. The final will also take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Mumbai will remain on the road majorly in the start of the tournament. They will play only two matches at their home at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai out of their first six matches.

MI to face CSK twice

Mumbai will be facing rivals CSK twice in IPL 2025, unlike in 2024 when they met the MS Dhoni-starrer team once. Their second meeting with the Super Kings will take place at home on April 20 at the Wankhede.

However, Mumbai will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru only once with that outing coming on April 7 at Wankhede.

IPL 2025 playoffs in Hyderabad and Kolkata

Notably, the playoffs will be taking place in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, while the Eden Gardens will play host to Qualifier 2 and the final of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 full schedule

Date Day Opponent Venue March 23 Sunday Chennai Super Kings Chennai March 29 Saturday Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad March 31 Monday Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede April 4 Friday Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow April 7 Monday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede April 13 Sunday Delhi Capitals Delhi April 17 Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede April 20 Sunday Chennai Super Kings Wankhede April 23 Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad April 27 Sunday Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede May 1 Thursday Rajasthan Royals Jaipur May 6 Tuesday Gujarat Titans Wankhede May 11 Sunday Punjab Kings Dharamsala May 15 Thursday Delhi Capitals Wankhede

Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025:

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.