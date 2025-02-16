MI IPL 2025 full schedule: Check complete fixtures of Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians for next season

MI IPL 2025 full schedule: Mumbai Indians will be looking to end their IPL title wait as they head into the 18th season of the tournament, set to kick off on March 22 in Kolkata. The BCCI has announced the schedule for IPL 2025 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The tournament will have 74 matches across 65 days. The final will also take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.
Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Mumbai will remain on the road majorly in the start of the tournament. They will play only two matches at their home at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai out of their first six matches.
MI to face CSK twice
Mumbai will be facing rivals CSK twice in IPL 2025, unlike in 2024 when they met the MS Dhoni-starrer team once. Their second meeting with the Super Kings will take place at home on April 20 at the Wankhede.
However, Mumbai will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru only once with that outing coming on April 7 at Wankhede.
IPL 2025 playoffs in Hyderabad and Kolkata
Notably, the playoffs will be taking place in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, while the Eden Gardens will play host to Qualifier 2 and the final of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 full schedule
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Venue
|March 23
|Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|March 29
|Saturday
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|March 31
|Monday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede
|April 4
|Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|April 7
|Monday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede
|April 13
|Sunday
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|April 17
|Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede
|April 20
|Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede
|April 23
|Wednesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|April 27
|Sunday
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede
|May 1
|Thursday
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|May 6
|Tuesday
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede
|May 11
|Sunday
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamsala
|May 15
|Thursday
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede
Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025:
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.