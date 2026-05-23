MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene shares fitness update on Rohit Sharma ahead of clash vs RR

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has dismissed suggestions that Rohit Sharma’s role as an Impact Substitute is linked to lingering fitness concerns. He revealed that the former captain has fully recovered from the hamstring issue that interrupted his IPL 2026 season earlier this year, despite the Indian team naming him with caution for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Notably, Rohit’s restricted fielding appearances had triggered speculation over whether Mumbai were still managing his physical workload cautiously. The franchise, however, now views the arrangement as a tactical decision connected to team balance rather than injury management.

“According to me, according to our medical team, Rohit is 100%. After coming back from the hamstring injury, first game we were a bit cautious. Now he is playing as an Impact Sub just for the team combination when we are bowling. He is a team player; he perfectly understands it,” Jayawardene said in the press conference.

Mumbai’s campaign has been repeatedly interrupted by fitness setbacks across the squad, preventing the side from settling into a consistent combination. Rohit’s absence earlier in the season added to the instability, while the team struggled to maintain momentum despite possessing one of the league’s strongest cores on paper.

The continued use of Rohit primarily as a batting option had attracted attention because the franchise had initially hoped for a more involved on-field role from the veteran opener this season. Jayawardene’s explanation appears intended to draw a clear line between fitness and tactical planning.

Jayawaredene opens up on Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

The MI coach also stood by Suryakumar Yadav, whose performances this season have failed to meet expectations. Mumbai’s middle-order struggles have become a recurring theme during the tournament, with Surya unable to consistently provide the control and acceleration usually associated with his batting.

“Surya is a naturally gifted player. At the moment, it’s a combination of confidence and just going through a patch. It happens in cricket,” Jayawardene said.

Jasprit Bumrah’s return from injury was another subject addressed by the MI camp, with Jayawardene describing the fast bowler’s comeback as a carefully coordinated process involving multiple stakeholders inside the franchise.

“It was a collective conversation with Bumrah and the training staff. It’s been a good conversation. We all learn from this kind of season. During these six to eight weeks, he worked hard to get back to where he should be,” Jayawardene said.

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