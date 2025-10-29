MI Emirates sign West Indies duo for ILT20 2025-26 season MI Emirates have signed Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard as wildcards for ILT20 2025. The West Indian stars, fresh off title wins in CPL and MLC, join a strong Caribbean core as the tournament runs from Dec 2 to Jan 4 across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Abu Dhabi:

MI Emirates have strengthened their squad for the upcoming ILT20 season in the UAE, naming Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard as their wildcard picks. The experienced West Indian duo will reunite once again after sharing title-winning success earlier this year with Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL and MI New York in Major League Cricket.

Pooran, who also represents MI Cape Town in South Africa’s SA20, remains one of the most in-demand T20 players globally. The 30-year-old stepped away from international cricket at 29 but continues to shine across franchise leagues with his explosive batting and leadership qualities.

Their inclusion adds further Caribbean flair to the MI Emirates setup, which already boasts Andre Fletcher, the highest earner at the inaugural ILT20 auction with a USD 260,000 bid, along with young batter Ackeem Auguste and all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

On the other hand, Pollard, a seasoned campaigner and current MI New York captain, brings vast experience and a proven track record in franchise success. His chemistry with Pooran is expected to be a key factor for MI Emirates’ campaign.

The fourth edition of the International League T20 will take place across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, starting December 2 and running through January 4. Six teams will compete in a total of 34 matches, promising another exciting chapter of high-octane T20 action in the UAE.

MI Emirates 2026 squad:

Auction Signings: Muhammad Rohid (USD 140,000), Jordan Thompson (USD 48,000), Naveen-ul-Haq (USD 100,000), Andre Fletcher (USD 260,000), Nosthush Kenjige (USD 10,000), Mohamed Shafeeq (USD 10,000), Zain Ul Abidin (USD 10,000), Usman Khan (USD 10,000), Ackeem Auguste (USD 10,000), Arab Gul (USD 10,000), Tajinder Dhillon (USD 10,000), Zahoor Khan (USD 10,000), Shakib Al Hasan (USD 40,000).

Retentions + Direct Signings: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis.

Wildcards: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard.