MI Emirates: Franchise ropes in Shane Bond, Robin Singh for coaching staff ahead of inaugural edition

MI Emirates: In a whirlwind of T20I leagues all around the world and the appointment of new coaches and support staff in most of them. The MI Emirates has now announced its new support staff ahead of the proceedings for the inaugural season. Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond has been appointed as the head coach for the MI Emirates. The UAE T20 League is the latest addition to the world of franchise cricket and it promises to be one thrilling contest.

The former Kiwi quick, Bond has been associated with the Mumbai Indians as their bowling coach. On September 17, 2022, the UAE-based franchise confirmed the appointment of Bond as their head coach. In addition to this, they have also named Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar as an ensemble part of the support staff as they will be making their coaching debut in the upcoming T20 league. James Franklin who has served Mumbai Indians for many years now joins the support staff as their fielding coach. The MI Emirates has delivered a masterstroke with the appointment of Robin Singh as their General Manager. Singh has a vast experience in UAE cricket and his contribution to the side will be immense.

Former New Zealand player Shane Bond joined the Mumbai Indians outfit in the year 2015 and has won 4 titles with them since then. His work ethic and passion for the art of fast bowling have been of immense contribution to the Mumbai side and have in many ways helped bowlers to realize their full potential on the global stage. On the other hand, there is Robin Singh, who joined Mumbai Indians in the year 2010 and since then has been a part of 5 IPL victories and 2 Champions League campaigns and has closely worked with Shane Bond.

The appointment of former Mumbai Indians coaches in the upcoming UAE T20 League is a testament to the fact that MI is slowly and steadily looking to extend its cricket philosophy all around the globe.

