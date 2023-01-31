MI Cape Town replaces Liam Livingstone with Australian star player, announces Olly Stone's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liam Livingstone | File Photo

MI Cape Town has recruited Tim David to join their team for the remainder of the 2023 season of the SA20 as a replacement for Liam Livingstone. "It is Tim Time. Welcome to the MI Cape Town family Tim David," MI Cape Town said in a tweet on Monday. The 26-year-old Tim who plays for Mumbai Indians has joined the squad, as SA20 resumes on February 2 after a week-long break.

Tim David is one of the most versatile T20 players in global cricket, a power-hitter and has been a consistent performer across T20 leagues, MI Cape Town informed in a release. "I am so excited to be here with MI Cape Town and join up with the MI family. Look forward to meeting all my new teammates, some familiar faces with the coaches and current teammates from Mumbai Indians. Can't wait to start and looking forward," Tim David was quoted by the team on Monday.

David, who has represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, scored 558 runs at an average of 46.5 before switching alliances to Australia and was named in their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut for Australia against India on September 20, 2022. David is very experienced in T20 cricket and has played in Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, T20 Blast and The Hundred in England. In August 2021, David was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore and in February 2022 was selected by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 auction.

Currently, the SA20 is undergoing a week-long pause. MI Cape Town is placed fifth on the points table of the six-team league with a record of three wins and four losses.

Other than this, the franchise has also signed England fast bowler Henry Brookes replacing Olly Stone, who was unavailable. Stone is making a return following a crucial back operation aimed at reviving his aspirations to participate in the Ashes. He is aspiring to play in the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand next month. His last Test appearance was in June 2021, but he sustained his fourth back stress fracture during that match.

The operation was his final hope of preserving his Test career and involved the insertion of two screws into his lower spine.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Bracewell happy despite losing the 2nd T20I; refuses to criticise Lucknow pitch

(Agency Inputs)

Latest Cricket News