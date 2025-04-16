MI batter notes importance of winning against Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir highlighted the importance of winning against Delhi Capitals in changing the momentum. He also opened up on his role assigned by the Mumbai Indians management this season.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians had won only one out of their five matches before the game against Delhi Capitals. There was immense pressure on the Hardik Pandya-led side to get back to winning ways in order to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Against Delhi, they batted first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and scored 205 runs in the middle. Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav managed a stunning start, followed by a half-century by Tilak Varma and later Naman Dhir played a perfect cameo of unbeaten 38 runs off 13 balls.

Mumbai later restricted Delhi to 193 runs, winning the match by 12 runs. Speaking on the victory, Naman noted that it was very important to the team as it would boost the morale of the players. The 25-year-old stated that they wanted a fresh start and start a winning habit and was happy to get the job done.

“We take every match as a fresh start and we need to win more matches. So we are taking every match as our first game of the tournament and we want to win every match. So one match at a time for all of us. The win [vs DC] was much-needed and the way we came back in that match was incredible. Our fielders and bowlers were brilliant. So that was definitely a morale booster,” Naman said as quoted by Mumbai Indians.

The youngster also opened up on his batting position. He mentioned having a chat with head coach Mahela Jayawardene and during which, the former Sri Lanka international briefed him about his batting position. He also added the importance of being calm during tough situations.

“My role is very clear. MJ told me that you will bat at 6 and 7. So I have been preparing myself mentally since then. And if we talk about Pollard and Hardik bhai, they always talk to me. The main thing in this role is how you can stay calm. So I am learning from them. If I fear failure in those circumstances, then it's very difficult for me to play those shots. The management has also told me that we will back you. Just go and express yourself and play your shots,” Naman said.