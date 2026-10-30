MI announces new coaching group ahead of IPL 2027, Robin Uthappa, T Dilip, among others join the ranks

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 season is looming on the horizon; the 10 franchises are gearing up for the auction for the event before the start of the season. With the season around the corner, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have revamped their coaching staff completely.

With the likes of Paras Mhambrey, Lasith Malinga, and Carl Hopkinson leaving the side’s coaching staff, the group of Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan, T. Dilip, and Dhawal Kulkarni has been appointed to MI’s coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027.

It is worth noting that Robin Uthappa joins as the new batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan is the new bowling coach, T Dilip is the new fielding coach, and Dhawal Kulkarni is named the new development bowling coach.

It is interesting to note that Robin Uthappa will be bringing a wealth of experience with him. With a distinguished career in franchise and international cricket, it could be interesting to see what impact Uthappa can have on Mumbai Indians, who have been struggling for quite some time now.

Furthermore, a four-time champion with Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan represented the franchise from 2015 to 2020, and with a strong understanding of T20 bowling, Mitchell McClenaghan will hope to put his best foot forward with the five-time champions.

As for T Dilip, he will come into the side as the fielding coach on the back of some rich experience with the Indian team. He was a part of the side for their two T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026, and for the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable season in the IPL 2026

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions last won the IPL back in 2020. Since then, they have missed out on making it to the knockout stages of the tournament on several occasions. In IPL 2026, the side once again failed to make it to the knockouts, finishing in ninth place in the standings, winning just four out of the 14 matches that they played throughout the season, and losing the remaining 10 matches.

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