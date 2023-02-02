Mental health among Indian athletes and what's missing? A look at various studies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A look at mental health among Indian athletes

The importance of mental health is gaining traction worldwide. The need to look at the issue from an empathetic point of view is gaining steam, but the stigma around it still exists. In this article, we'll look at various studies that explored the topic of mental health in Indian athletes. It is worth noting, that there is one particular thing missing and that is a prime reason why the issue keeps coming up more often than not. Let's dive in.

"The Prevalence and Predictors of Psychological Distress Among Indian Athletes" by Raman Deep

The research looked into the frequency of psychological distress in Indian athletes. The research aimed to find the factors that contribute to psychological distress among Indian athletes. The results showed that a considerable number of Indian athletes struggle with psychological distress. The factors that lead to psychological distress in Indian athletes include exhaustion, and a lack of support from others. The study emphasizes the importance of increasing mental health awareness and support for Indian athletes.

"The Mental Health Status of Elite Indian Athletes: A Study" by Tarun K. Saini

The study aimed to understand the mental health status and coping mechanisms of elite Indian athletes. 200 elite Indian athletes from various sports were surveyed to gather data. The majority of athletes experienced moderate levels of stress, with a significant proportion reporting high levels of stress. Athletes used a range of coping mechanisms to manage stress, including exercise, social support, and relaxation techniques. The athletes' level of stress was influenced by factors such as their sport, training schedule, and personal life. The athletes' coping mechanisms were influenced by their perception of stress, control over stressors, and social support network. The study highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues among elite Indian athletes. The study shows the need for the development of mental health support programs to help athletes cope with the unique stressors and challenges of their sport. The results of the study provide valuable insights into the mental health challenges faced by Indian athletes. The findings can be used to improve mental health interventions and support programs for athletes in India.

"A Study on Mental Health Awareness and Utilization of Mental Health Services Among Indian Athletes" by V. Ramachandran and S. V. Raj

The research examines the state of mental health awareness and usage of mental health services among athletes in India. V. Ramachandran and S. V. Raj were the lead investigators in the study. The results indicate that the level of mental health awareness and utilization of mental health resources among Indian athletes is low. The authors emphasize the requirement for mental health interventions and support for athletes in India. The study's outcome highlights the importance of increasing mental health awareness and making mental health services more accessible to athletes in India.

Conclusion

After looking at the top three studies in this regard, it is quite evident that there needs to be more acknowledgement of these issues. Along with that, the athletes need to be made aware of the resources available to them and make them accessible. Other than this, the lack of support needs to be addressed. The role of mental conditioning coach is as important as ever and things are changing, but it will take time for them to come to effect in full flow.

