Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades pitch report: How will surface at MCG play in MLS vs MLR clash?

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades pitch report: Melbourne Stars are all set to host Melbourne Renegades in the 23rd match of the ongoing Big Bash League as the MCG gears up for the Melbourne Derby. The Renegades are languishing at the bottom half of the points table and registered their only win of the season on December 29 against the Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, the Stars have picked up themselves after three consecutive losses.

Renegades will be without the services of spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who has been left out due to the "change to his No-Objection Certificate (NOC)". Mujeeb was instrumental in their only win of the season as he picked up 3/20 in the first innings.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch report

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting its second match of the season after a clash between the Stars and Perth Scorchers on December 13. The MCG surface provides good competition between the bat and the ball. The average first-innings score here is 141 in T20s, which goes down to 124 in the second innings.

Notably, the teams chasing have been more successful at the venue in comparison to the sides batting first. Out of the 27 T20 games, teams chasing have won 15 games, while the batting first sides have clinched 11 matches.

Melbourne Cricket Ground - The Numbers Game

T20 Stats

Total Matches - 27

Matches won batting 1st - 11

Matches won bowling 1st - 15

Average 1st innings Score - 141

Average 2nd innings Score - 124

Highest total recorded - 186/5 By IND vs ZIM

Lowest total recorded - 74/10 By IND vs AUS

Highest score chased - 172/5 By SL vs AUS

Lowest score defended - 127/10 By AUS vs PAK

