Mehidy Hasan Miraz smacks unbeaten century vs CA XI ahead of Bangladesh's marquee series vs Australia

Darwin:

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a scintillating knock against Cricket Australia XI in Darwin ahead of the Test series. He smacked an unbeaten century to guide his side out of trouble on the opening day.

Coming into the match after facing scrutiny over a lack of significant contributions and following the loss of the Bangladesh ODI captaincy last month, Mehidy anchored the innings with an unbeaten 109 from 141 deliveries. His knock included 11 boundaries and four sixes as Bangladesh recovered from a difficult position of 158 for 7 to finish on 263 in 75.5 overs.

The lower order played their part in the recovery. Mehidy first added 30 runs with Hasan Mahmud before putting together a valuable 69-run partnership for the final wicket alongside Khaled Ahmed, who contributed 15 runs. On the other hand, Cricket Australia XI spinner Corey Rocchiccioli was the standout bowler, returning figures of 6 for 83 from 24 overs.

Bangladesh also made early inroads with the ball before stumps, reducing the hosts to 51 for 2. Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed picked up one wicket each. Meanwhile, reflecting on his innings after the day's play, Mehidy credited patience and adjusting to unfamiliar conditions for helping him build his score.

“It was a bit challenging at the beginning. I just tried to play according to merit. Their bowlers bowled in very good areas. It was a little difficult for me since this is my first time playing in these conditions. I tried to adjust,” Mehidy said.

Mehidy explains his mindset after poor start

The experienced all-rounder said his initial priority was understanding the surface rather than forcing the pace of the innings.

“I tried to build partnerships. Early on, I wasn't looking to score runs. I was trying to figure out how to adapt to the wicket. Later, when I got the opportunity, scoring runs became easier. That was my thought process,” he explained.

The century also comes at an important stage of Bangladesh's preparations, with the first Test against Australia approaching.

“Of course, with a Test match coming up, this century will give me confidence. If I can continue with the mindset I had today, it will be good for me. It will also be good for the team," he said.

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