Meg Lanning slams second straight fifty in WBBL 2025, keeps WPL teams on their toes ahead of 2026 auction Former Australian captain Meg Lanning is in some fine form in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars, having scored a couple of half-centuries in as many matches. Not that she needed to, but the 33-year-old has sent a timely reminder to the WPL franchises ahead of the auction.

Adelaide:

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning has begun the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) with a bang, smashing two consecutive half-centuries in as many matches, and rather decisively in the second one on Friday, November 14, to take the Melbourne Stars to their first win of the 11th edition. Lanning, who is playing just as a player for the second WBBL season, scored a 60-ball 41 to start the season off against the Adelaide Strikers, and followed it up with a match-winning 90* off just 55 deliveries as the Stars opened their account in Adelaide, after a washed out clash in Melbourne a few days ago.

After being put in to bat first, Lanning started it off in sound fashion and seemed to be the only one to understand the pace of the surface at the Karen Rolton Oval. After losing her partner Rhys McKenna early, Lanning rebuilt it with Amy Jones, who scored a run-a-ball 30. There were contributions from skipper Annabel Sutherland and Dani Gibson, but it was Lanning, who couldn't complete her century, but single-handedly ensured that the Stars got to a competitive score.

These knocks couldn't have come at a better time for Lanning, who would hope to be around in the Women's Premier League (WPL) for the fourth edition. Not that she needed to, but the 33-year-old has sent a timely reminder to the WPL franchises ahead of the mega auction, after having been released by the Delhi Capitals.

Lanning led the Capitals to three finals in three seasons, but still despite being bought for INR 1.1 crore in the inaugural season, the 33-year-old wasn't retained. With at least a couple of teams needing a captaincy option, Lanning is likely to be in demand, depending upon her conversations with the Capitals before the retentions announcement.

The Capitals retained five players ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, all at INR 2.2 crore each, while also holding on to India's U19 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad for INR 50 Lakh.

Delhi Capitals have a purse of INR 5.7 crore left and will be keen to assemble a squad from where they can finally end the title jink, having lost three finals.

As for the match, the Stars won by 16 runs on DLS method, with the Scorchers being able to muster just 78/8 in nine overs, after a shortened game.