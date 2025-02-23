Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma create WPL history, achieve massive partnership milestone for Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals' pair of captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma became the first one to achieve a historic milestone in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, February 22, however, the two-time finalists ended up on the wrong side of the result as UP Warriorz notched up their first win.

The Delhi Capitals pair of captain Meg Lanning and destructive Indian opener Shafali Verma became the first one to achieve 1,000 partnership runs in a historic achievement in the short history of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The yin-and-yang pair of Lanning and Verma has been consistent for Delhi across three seasons now and have been one of the big reasons why the Capitals reached the final twice in the first two seasons.

Coming into the Saturday clash against the UP Warriorz, the duo needed six runs to knock off the landmark which they did in the third over of the 178-run chase. However, the partnership didn't last too long on Saturday evening at the M Chinaswamy Stadium as rookie Kranti Goud plucked out the key wicket of Lanning, the skipper. It was a slow start for the Capitals and eventually cost their side the game.

Lanning and Verma are head and shoulders ahead of any other pair in the WPL with the second partnership on the list being almost 500 runs behind (Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews for Mumbai Indians).

Most partnership runs for a pair in WPL

1,020 runs - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 2023-2025

555 runs - Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) - 2023-2025

532 runs - Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2023-2024

It was a game of two halves for the Delhi Capitals as they had the Warriorz on the mat by the 15-over mark at 109/7 before the replacement player Chinelle Henry decided to answer all the critics after the Jon Lewis outfit opted to pick the West Indies all-rounder as Alyssa Healy's replacement in place of an opening batter. Henry smashed the joint-fastest fifty in just 18 balls while scoring a 23-ball 62 to lift Warriorz's score to 177, which eventually was enough.

Jemimah Rodrigues waged a lone battle for the Capitals before a couple of cameos at the end from Niki Prasad and Shikha Pandey. However, the Capitals' innings was brought to a premature end by Grace Harris' hat-trick, third by any bowler in the WPL.